Paddock Tent at the Saratoga Race Course to be removed making more space for picnickers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced Tuesday that the Paddock Tent will be eliminated for the 2020 season. The area will be opened up to picnickers and guests will have a much better view of the Paddock area.

The tent has been a permanent fixture at the Race Course for more than a decade. The elimination will open up 240-square feet of picnic space.

“A great deal of what makes Saratoga so special is the ability to see both the horses and jockeys up close. We are removing the Paddock Tent in order to offer more fans the exciting opportunity to watch these incredible athletes as they parade through the paddock prior to each race,” said NYRA CEO and President Dave O’Rourke.

Following Opening Weekend, July 16-19, racing will be conducted five days per week, Wednesdays through Sundays. The final day of the season will be Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

