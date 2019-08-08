Paddleboard Yoga Coming to the Great New York State Fair

(NEWS10– The Great New York State Fair is adding a special event that will have you testing your balance and possibly your swimming skills.

We’re talking about Paddleboard Yoga. The founder of 315 Yoga will be teaching classes on the pond in the State Park at the Fair in Syracuse. Three sessions will be offered each Saturday and Sunday of the Fair. Fair Director Troy Waffner stating in a press release, “We’re always interested in bringing new and different ideas to the Fair. Yoga is a wonderful way to get one’s mind and body right before taking on a day at the Fair.”

Classes cost $25 and registration before the event is required. Each participant will receive a free beach towel, a pair of tickets to the Fair, and a coupon for one free drink at Daniella’s Catering and Events Steakhouse, previously known as the Empire Room. This activity is for people 18 and older. You must be able to swim. Click here to head to the registration page for this unique event.