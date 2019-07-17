Packed area animal shelters desperate for people to foster pets

The time from Spring to Fall is best known at area animal shelters as “Baby Season”. They are currently seeing a huge influx in incoming animals. Shelters are asking if you or someone you know might consider becoming a pet foster parent.

B.J. Aviza of Albany is a retiree who fosters for Mohawk Hudson Human Society. Folks her are in high demand right now. “I’ve been doing this for 3 summers now. These guys (litter of 5 kittens) are numbers 95 to 99. The next one will be one hundred.” she says.

“I think that a lot of times people think they are not qualified to be a foster home and truly in a lot of cases you don’t need a lot of qualifications.” says Mohawk Hudson’s Marguerite Pearson.

At MHHS you must be at least 18 years old, have a safe, secluded area away from children and other pets and possess basic cat or dog handling skills. They also make it pretty easy by offering foster training. “We will counsel you provide all the supplies you need. Provide you with a vet depending on the circumstance.”, she adds.

It’s not just MHHS who needs fosters. Other shelters News10 contacted told us they are in the same bind. If you are interested, you are asked to reach out to your local animal shelter.