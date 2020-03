ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From the joystick to the iPhone, PAC-MAN has come a long way.

PAC-MAN is celebrating 40 years and has been creating memories since it’s original release date back in 1980. So, it’s only fitting to bring in a PAC-MAN Zone at the Colonie Center mall.

With roughly 40 arcade games, half-price Wednesdays and birthday parties, it’s retro gaming at it’s finest. NEWS10’s Ben Ryan got an inside look in the video above.