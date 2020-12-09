PA man arrested in Chatham for drug possession, fraudulent driver’s license

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On December 7, the New York State Police from the New Lebanon barracks arrested Shaun P. Kim, 20, of Floutown, PA for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Possession of a Forged Instrument, both class D felonies.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Nissan Altima for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law on Route 295 in the Town of Chatham.  Investigation determined Kim possessed approximately 2.4 grams of cocaine and a fraudulent driver’s license.

Kim was arraigned before the Town of Chatham Court and released on his own recognizance to return on December 16 at 5 p.m.

