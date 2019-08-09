Owner looking for information on injured dog

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local dog owner is looking for information as to who or what caused injuries to his pet.

A viewer tells NEWS10 ABC that he left his dog outside to go to the bathroom at his home on North Main Street in Gloversville Thursday afternoon. The dog was gone for a few minutes and when it came back, it was bleeding and shaking.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m.

The dog needed to get stitches from several cuts. Right now, the dog is recovering.

Police say there is no evidence exists to support that the animal was injured as a result of criminal activity.

The owner is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Gloversville Police at (518)-773-4506.