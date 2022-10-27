MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Manchester Police Department reported on October 26 that two policemen found an owl in the roadway on West Road. Police report the owl had appeared to be hit by a car.

Officers Doucette and Taylor received a call for an injured animal on October 26. They found an owl that seemed to have been hit by a car in the roadway on West Road in Manchester. Police removed the owl and contacted a wildlife rehabilitation worker. Police report the rehabilitator arrived and took the owl advising that the owl should make a full recovery in a couple of weeks.