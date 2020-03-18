Overnight rollover crash sends three to hospital with injuries

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A one car rollover crash sent three people to the hospital overnight Wednesday, police said.

Schenectady Police said the incident occurred at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Van Vranken Avenue and Stevenson Street. According to police, the car struck a pole and caused several power lines to collapse.

Police said all three people in the vehicle were transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.

The road at Van Vranken Avenue and Stevenson Street remains closed as National Grid crews work to repair the downed power lines.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will continue to update as new information becomes available.


