WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that a portion of Route 86 will be closed overnight for drainage work. The road will be closed from Wednesday, June 1, at 8 p.m. through Thursday, June 2, at 6 a.m.

The work is between River Road (Essex County Route 21) and Fox Farm Road (County Route 63), in the area locally known as the Wilmington Notch, near the entrance to Whiteface Ski Center. Drivers will be detoured along Route 86, Route 9N and State Route 73. Detour signs will be clearly posted.

After the initial work is completed, drivers are urged to look out for construction crews and flaggers. This will be during the day and drivers can expect alternating lanes for several weeks.

Drivers should slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. Also, make sure to follow the Move Over Law. If safe, move over a lane, or slow down significantly if you can’t move over.