Overnight lane closures on I-90 set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is asking drivers to be aware of nighttime lane closures in both direction on I-90 over Fuller Road between Exits 1 and 2. The work is said to be for maintenance repaving happening on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 2.

NYSDOT says the interstate will remain open, however one lane is scheduled to be closed at 7 p.m. and two lanes are scheduled to be closed at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. All lanes are reportedly scheduled to be reopened by the following morning at 6 a.m.

NYSDOT says that the work including lane closures are weather permitting.

Drivers are also reminded to Mover Over when approaching maintenance and construction vehicles on the side of the road and to slow down in work zones as fines are doubled for speeding in these areas.

