Overnight lane closures on I-90 set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road construction_211547

Several construction projects happening across the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is asking drivers to be aware of nighttime lane closures in both direction on I-90 over Fuller Road between Exits 1 and 2. The work is said to be for maintenance repaving happening on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 2.

NYSDOT says the interstate will remain open, however one lane is scheduled to be closed at 7 p.m. and two lanes are scheduled to be closed at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. All lanes are reportedly scheduled to be reopened by the following morning at 6 a.m.

NYSDOT says that the work including lane closures are weather permitting.

Drivers are also reminded to Mover Over when approaching maintenance and construction vehicles on the side of the road and to slow down in work zones as fines are doubled for speeding in these areas.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow NYSDOT on Twitter, Facebook, and check Capital Region traffic information on their Twitter.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga