Overdose Awareness Vigil to be held at Cobleskill Fairgrounds

News
Posted: / Updated:
Opioid_Hospitalizations_Kids_21316-159532.jpg57020906

FILE – This May 13, 2015, file photo shows the contents of a drug overdose rescue kit at a training session on how to administer naloxone, which reverses the effects of heroin and prescription painkillers, in Buffalo, N.Y. Opioid poisonings and overdoses are sending rising numbers of U.S. kids to the hospital. That’s according to […]

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- An Overdose Awareness Vigil will be held by the Schoharie County Addiction Prevention Coalition on Tuesday, August 31 at the Cobleskill Fairgrounds from 7-8:30 p.m.

The coalition said Schoharie County has been significantly impacted by overdoses in 2021. There have been 35 overdoses and 7 deaths since the beginning of the year.

“For a small rural county of about 30,000 that is a huge number. Our event will highlight speakers who have recovered from addiction, people who have lost loved ones, county leaders, and others. We will be having an actual candle lighting experience at the end of the evening,” the coalition said.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire