Overdose Awareness Vigil to be held at Cobleskill Fairgrounds

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- An Overdose Awareness Vigil will be held by the Schoharie County Addiction Prevention Coalition on Tuesday, August 31 at the Cobleskill Fairgrounds from 7-8:30 p.m.

The coalition said Schoharie County has been significantly impacted by overdoses in 2021. There have been 35 overdoses and 7 deaths since the beginning of the year.

“For a small rural county of about 30,000 that is a huge number. Our event will highlight speakers who have recovered from addiction, people who have lost loved ones, county leaders, and others. We will be having an actual candle lighting experience at the end of the evening,” the coalition said.

