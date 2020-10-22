Overall positive COVID-19 infection rate for the state is down slightly from Wednesday

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference for members of the media to give an update on the COVID-19 infection rate across the state.

Cuomo said that overall, the infection rate of the state is at 1.2%. The rate of infection in the red zones is 3.2%. If the red zones areas weren’t included in the overall total, New York State would be at 0.96%, giving the state the second lowest infection rate across the country. Maine is the lowest, coming in at 0.5%.

Cuomo said that on Wednesday, 135,341 tests were done across New York State and 1,628 of those tests were positive.

Here is a breakdown by region of Wednesday’s positive infection rate:

  • New York City: 1.1%
  • Capital Region 0.9%
  • Central New York: 1%
  • Finger Lakes: 1.4%
  • Long Island: 1%
  • Mid-Hudson Valley: 1.5%
  • Mohawk Valley: 0.6%
  • Southern Tier: 1.5%
  • Western New York: 1.5%

