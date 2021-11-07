Over a hundred vehicles deliver truckloads of toys for 8th annual Convoy for Tots

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With Christmas 48 days away, Capital Region Toys for Tots saw a large boost in donations thanks to over a hundred vehicles, all full of toys, taking to the streets of Saratoga County for the 8th annual Convoy for Tots.

“It’s the public. The public sees the need to help these kids, and each year it gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.

The Convoy for Tots, put on by emergency services agencies across the county to benefit local children, is a culmination of toy drives hosted by first responders county-wide.

“These are volunteers that give their time, their expertise, and their knowledge to come out in their off time,” said Patrick Lurenz from Capital Region Toys for Tots.

For the third time, this year’s event was led by Grand Marshal Sir Ken Bailey, a local World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

