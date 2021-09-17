Over 900 customers affected in power outage in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to National Grid, there are currently 941 customers affected by a power outage in Cohoes.
National Grid has an estimated restoration time of Friday, September 17, at 8:15 a.m.
