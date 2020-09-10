Over 9 million COVID-19 tests done in NYS

Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about the state budget during a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. on March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said more than nine million COVID-19 tests have been performed in New York since the pandemic started.

On Wednesday, 76,813 tests were performed and only 757 of those were positive. That is a positive rate of 0.98%. New York State has been under 1% for the last 34 days.

“New Yorkers are the ones who have flattened the curve,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to their hard work, for 34 straight days, our infection rate has remained below one percent. We have conducted over 9 million tests to date. That’s more per capita than any other state in the country and more than most countries on the globe. But we cannot go backwards. We must keep up the hard work and wear our masks, wash our hands, and socially distance.”

Thursday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 482 (+19)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 78
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 120 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 55 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 75,584 (+45)
  • Deaths – 7
  • Total Deaths – 25,377

Each region’s three-day average of positive coronavirus cases is below:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.3%0.7%1.7%
Central New York0.6%0.8%1.0%
Finger Lakes0.9%0.6%1.0%
Long Island1.5%1.8%1.2%
Mid-Hudson1.5%1.3%1.3%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.5%0.7%
New York City0.9%0.7%1.0%
North Country0.0%0.8%0.2%
Southern Tier0.5%0.3%0.5%
Western New York1.0%1.5%1.3%

