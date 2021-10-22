Over $8M awarded to build housing for homeless in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced over $8 million has been awarded to construct housing for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness in Rensselaer and Schenectady counties. Another $3.8 million was awarded to Chautauqua county.

The funding from the projects is from the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. Hochul said the projects will create or preserve 134 units of permanent housing, 14 units of transitional housing, and seven units of emergency housing.

“Homeless women and children, often fleeing circumstances of abuse or domestic violence, are among our state’s most vulnerable populations,” said Hochul. “These projects represent a substantial investment toward ensuring they not only have a safe, reliable place to call home, but also have the resources they need to begin building a better life.”

One of the projects receiving funding is Harbor House, a $19.5 million development by the YWCA of Northeastern New York in Schenectady. The project will create 54 units and 62 beds of permanent housing for women and their families.

The plans call for new construction of a three-story building on the YWCA’s campus in the Stockade District. The building will be near the YWCA’s main administrative building. Hochul said more than $5.6 million was awarded to the YWCA for construction. Operating expenses will be provided through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

The YWCA of the Greater Capital Region is receiving more than $2.8 million for the rehabilitation of an existing housing development in Troy. The $3.1 million project will preserve 80 units of permanent housing and 14 units of transitional housing for women and children.

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program made $128 million in capital funding available for projects proposing to build supportive housing units or to repair emergency shelters. This year, the program has awarded nearly $25 million to eight projects that will create or preserve 213 units of supportive housing and repair emergency shelters throughout the state.