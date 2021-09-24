Over 600 customers currently affected by power outage in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, there are currently 656 customers affected by a power outage in Saratoga Springs.

The estimated restoration time is September 24, 6:45 a.m.

