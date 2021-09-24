SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, there are currently 656 customers affected by a power outage in Saratoga Springs.
The estimated restoration time is September 24, 6:45 a.m.
More from NEWS10
- 09/24/2021: Heavy rain ends, fall air arrives today
- Over 600 customers currently affected by power outage in Saratoga Springs
- Part of Madison Ave to be closed due to Upper Madison Ave Street Fair
- 1977 rape and murder of elderly North Carolina woman solved using DNA, police say
- Here we go! Cast announced for new Super Mario Bros. animated movie