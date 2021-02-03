Over 425,000 fraudulent unemployment benefit claims made in NY during pandemic

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Labor has identified over 425,000 fraudulent unemployment benefit claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOL announced on Tuesday that fraudsters were prevented from stealing more than $5.5 billion in benefits. Hundreds of thousands of fraud cases have been referred to federal prosecutors. Law enforcement is working with the DOL to hold fraudsters accountable.

The DOL has paid over $65 billion to more than 4 million New Yorkers since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, representing more than 30 typical years’ worth of benefits paid in just 11 months.



“Unemployment fraud is – sadly – a scourge that we have to fight every day, but it is particularly despicable that criminals would use a global pandemic as cover to attempt to defraud our system. These benefits have been a lifeline for millions of New Yorkers over the last year, and every day our Office of Special Investigations is working to protect our system from fraud and abuse,” New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

“Our team is using technology, including artificial intelligence and other sophisticated techniques, to identify fraud as quickly as possible and stop these criminals in their tracks. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners at all levels to bring these thieves to justice.”



Criminals are using real New Yorkers’ identities, likely stolen during previous data breaches involving banks, insurance companies and major employers, to file fraudulent claims and illegally collect benefits in the name of individuals who are not unemployed.

Anyone who receives a monetary determination letter from the Department of Labor, but did not apply for unemployment benefits should immediately report it to the Department of Labor.



The Department of Labor is urging New Yorkers to take steps to proactively protect themselves, including he following tips listed at IdentityTheft.gov: