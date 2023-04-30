The gun buyback event is all a part of the Attorney General’s effort to get unwanted guns off the street.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 3,000 guns were turned in during the statewide community gun buyback events hosted by Attorney General Letitia James and law enforcement agencies. 357 firearms were turned in locally at the buyback event hosted by Watervliet, Cohoes, Colonie, Green Island, and Menands police departments.

“Gun violence has caused so many avoidable tragedies and robbed us of so many innocent New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James. “Every gun that we removed out of Watervliet homes and off the streets is a potential tragedy averted and another step in protecting communities throughout New York state.”

Some of the firearms brought in to the Watervliet gun buyback include 27 assault rifles, 153 handguns, and 114 long guns. “Gun violence is not a single solution problem,” said Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni. “I am hopeful that these events will assist in the larger effort to protect exposed populations such as children, those confronted with mental health issues and domestic violence victims.”

In Ulster County, 235 guns were turned into the Kingston gun buyback event, including 15 assault rifles, 120 handguns, and 60 long guns. Depending on the type of gun, individuals could receive between $25-$500 in a pre-paid gift card.