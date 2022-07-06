HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN) — More than $2 million has been raised for a 2-year-old boy who lost both his parents during a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The GoFundMe fundraiser for Aiden was created Tuesday and had already raised more than $2 million as of Wednesday morning.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park, were among the seven people killed in Monday’s tragedy. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Kevin McCarthy died while shielding Aiden from gunfire. A couple at the parade helped 2-year-old Aiden get to safety while authorities were contacted. The boy was later reunited with his grandparents Monday evening.

The other victims identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office include Highland Park residents Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88. Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, Illinois are the victims from outside of Highland Park.