SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, over 2,000 customers are affected by power outages in Schoharie County.
National Grid has an estimated restoration time of 5:30 a.m.
More from NEWS10
- Texas school district finds loophole in mask mandate ban – the dress code
- Over 2,000 residents affected by a power outage in Schoharie County
- Over 1,300 customers affected by power outages in Clifton Park, Schenectady, Ballston Spa
- Saratoga Hospital announces free NARCAN training locations in Saratoga
- Florida couple arrested in Hawaii with fake COVID vaccination cards, officials say