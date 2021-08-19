Over 2,000 residents affected by a power outage in Schoharie County

News
Posted: / Updated:
power-outages_549095

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, over 2,000 customers are affected by power outages in Schoharie County.

National Grid has an estimated restoration time of 5:30 a.m.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire