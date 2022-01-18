Over 1K North Country students test positive for COVID-19 in one week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over a thousand new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among students in the North Country last week. This was spread across school districts in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the region following the holiday season.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 6 and January 14. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 4 25 2 15 40 Belleville Henderson 8 42 6 26 68 Carthage 62 271 32 121 392 General Brown 59 181 14 36 217 Indian River 135 419 14 83 502 LaFargeville 8 53 1 15 68 Lyme 16 61 1 5 66 Sackets Harbor 20 43 1 7 50 South Jefferson 102 301 13 70 371 Thousand Islands 22 101 3 19 120 Watertown 89 451 23 92 543 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 16 99 8 40 139 Copenhagen 12 63 4 20 83 Harrisville 0 17 0 0 17 Lowville 83 220 9 33 253 South Lewis 27 158 10 43 201 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 28 157 5 34 191 Canton 61 151 9 22 173 Clifton-Fine 8 21 2 8 29 Colton-Pierrepont 14 88 1 14 102 Edwards-Knox 33 87 3 23 110 Gouverneur 70 289 16 71 360 Hammond 9 23 1 6 29 Hermon-Dekalb 17 61 5 19 80 Heuvelton 9 53 2 17 70 Lisbon 14 51 2 7 58 Madrid-Waddington 57 143 8 26 169 Massena 77 337 12 63 400 Morristown 5 42 0 15 57 Norwood-Norfolk 47 156 15 42 198 Ogdensburg 33 181 19 49 230 Parishville-Hopkinton 12 41 1 23 64 Potsdam 55 133 30 58 191 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

