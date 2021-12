LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Two public hearings will be held allowing Warren County residents to weigh in on a proposal to ban the sale of fireworks in the county. The Board of Supervisors is debating whether to repeal a law passed in 2015 permitting some smaller fireworks like sparklers to be sold at certain times of the year.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman, Rachel Seeber said the board started considering repeal of the law over the summer after continuous complaints about their use. “We have gotten complaints by the hundreds, and in light of those complaints we felt it was appropriate to see if our residents wanted to continue to allow these devices to be sold and used in our county,” she said.