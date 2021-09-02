Over 1,400 customers affected by power outage in Cohoes and Colonie

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are currently 1,470 customers affected by a power outage in Cohoes and Colonie.
According to the National Grid Power Outage map, The expected restoration time is Thursday, Sep 2, at 9:45 a.m.
