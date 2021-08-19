SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, over 1,300 customers are affected by power outages in Clifton Park, Schenectady, and Ballston Spa.
National Grid has an estimated restoration time of 6 a.m.
More from NEWS10
- Texas school district finds loophole in mask mandate ban – the dress code
- Over 2,000 residents affected by a power outage in Schoharie County
- Over 1,300 customers affected by power outages in Clifton Park, Schenectady, Ballston Spa
- Saratoga Hospital announces free NARCAN training locations in Saratoga
- Florida couple arrested in Hawaii with fake COVID vaccination cards, officials say