Over 1,000 without power in western Massachusetts after Sunday night’s damaging wind, rain

(WWLP) — A powerful storm swept through western Massachusetts Sunday night leaving some without power overnight while others are forced to clean up scattered debris from yards and roads.

In Agawam on South Westfield Street on Monday, Agawam police told NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield that they’d be there for a while after receiving reports of trees down on wires on this street Sunday night. Police had closed the road overnight.

The 22News crews were in Westhampton near Loudville Road overnight. The road was closed for downed trees and wires but has since reopened.

Power outages continue to impact residents in western massachusetts after last night’s storm.

As of 4 a.m. in Agawam, 53 people were still without power. The largest amount of outages though did come from Leverett with 430 homes without power as of 4 a.m.

According to the MEMA Outage Map, as of about 7 a.m. on Monday, 1,744 residents are without power in Massachusetts. Of those numbers, 1,406 residents are within Franklin County, 74 are in Berkshire County, 56 are in Hampden County, and 208 are in Hampshire County.

The storm team received damage from across the region, from Westfield all the way up to Deerfield after wind gusts hit up to 60 miles per hour.