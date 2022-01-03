Over 100 new COVID cases in Warren County Jan. 3 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 118 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 95 recoveries. As of Monday, Warren County was monitoring a total of 882 active coronavirus cases.

Fourteen county residents were hospitalized as of Monday, a number unchanged from Sunday. 11 out of 14 are unvaccinated for coronavirus. Three are in critical condition, all among the unvaccinated. All other hospitalized cases are considered moderate, as are seven outside of hospital care.

The Omicron variant has been confirmed in recent COVID cases in Warren County. Add to that the fact that recent cases have been tied to general community exposure and indoor event attendance, and Warren County encourages residents to assume they will be exposed when visiting such places and gatherings.

Warren County did not give an exact count on how many cases were among fully vaccinated residents. However, a graphic was updated showing the rates over time among those vaccinated and unvaccinated against coronavirus.

For those seeking COVID-19 testing or vaccination, the New York State clinic at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues operation. Additionally, Warren County has vaccine clinics set for the next three Tuesdays, Jan. 4, 11 and 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.