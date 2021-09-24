Over 100 new COVID cases in Albany County Sept. 24 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 116 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 84.4.

There was also one new COVID death yesterday. The death toll in the county is now 401 since the pandemic began.

“Unfortunately, I have to report another county resident losing their life to COVID complications. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during their time of grief,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “We continue to see the impacts of this pandemic, and we need to do more to get more people vaccinated and prevent these kinds of tragedies, because we know that the only way to truly protect yourself and your loved ones is by getting the shot.”

Of the new cases identified, 28 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 81 did not know how they were exposed, four reported traveling out of state and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There were 80 recoveries since Thursday. There are now 561 active cases in the county.

There were four new hospitalizations since Thursday. There are now 40 people hospitalized with COVID. Eight patients are in ICU’s.

As of Thursday, 71.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now 82.1%.

Albany County is hosting a vaccination clinic on October 2, from 10 a.m to noon during Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts at 68 Grand Street in Albany.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.