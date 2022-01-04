Over 100 new confirmed COVID cases in the Albany School District

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany City Schools, the Albany School District was notified of 102 new confirmed cases of COVID in the district between Sunday, January 2 and Monday, January 3. These confirmed cases affect nearly every district building.
- Albany High School – 23 cases with 26 additional contacts who are vaccinated and do not require quarantine
- Albany School of Humanities – 11 cases• Arbor Hill Elementary School – 6 cases
- Delaware Community School – 3 cases
- Eagle Point Elementary School – 7 cases
- Edmund J. O’Neal School of Excellence – 3 cases
- Giffen Memorial Elementary School – 6 cases
- North Albany Middle School – 2 cases
- New Scotland Elementary School – 8 cases
- Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy – 3 cases
- Pine Hills Elementary School – 2 cases
- Sheridan Preparatory Academy/Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology (TOAST) – 1 case
- Sheridan Preparatory Academy – 2 cases
- Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School – 9 cases
- TOAST – 3 cases, 1 contact• William S. Hackett Middle School – 13 cases with 11 additional contacts who are vaccinated and do not require quarantine.
For more information about each case at each school, go to the Albany School District website.