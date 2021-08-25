Over $1 million in federal Education COVID response to Community, faith-based organizations of NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 25. Commissioner Betty Rosa said the State Education Department’s community schools,’ technical assistance centers will provide the grants to 47 entities of community and faith-based organizations across New York state.

New York State will receive over $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES Act) funds to provide services and supports for students and families adversely affected by the pandemic.

The New York State Education Department had previously used CARES Act funding to amend two existing contracts with the Community Schools Technical Assistance Centers (CSTACs) at Fordham University and the Research Foundation for the State University of New York (RF SUNY) at Binghamton University to expand their scope of work.

The amended contracts allow the CSTACs to partner with the community and faith-based organizations, as well as school districts, to leverage the resources and experience of community-based partners to address the needs of children and families most adversely impacted by Coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected New York’s students, who have suffered from social isolation, experienced personal and community loss of connection, witnessed ongoing civil unrest, faced economic hardship, and for many, lost loved ones,” said Commissioner Rosa. “By working with our community and faith-based partners in the neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic, we are making strides in supporting and helping children in these communities.”

The grants range from $10,000 to $25,000 for Not-for-profit and faith-based organizations that were eligible to apply for funding. The regions eligible for program support were identified based on economic disadvantage and the adverse impacts of the coronavirus. The partnership awards will be disseminated to organizations providing support to children and their families in the following areas:



Social Emotional Learning and/or Mental Health services;

Academic enrichment;

Digital literacy for students and families; and

Family services

“As the pandemic raged in New York, we saw our historically most marginalized communities bear the brunt of the impact,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “Working with community and faith-based organizations in those areas, resources will now be available to the children and families that need them.”

New York State Cares for Communities Partnership Awards

Awardee Region Served Counties/Boroughs Served Service Categories Award A House on Beekman New York City Bronx Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services $21,500 Albany Community Action Partnership Hudson Valley Albany Family Services $25,000 Astor Services for Children & Families New York City Bronx Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services $20,000 Autism Society Habilitation Organization, Inc. (ASHO) New York City Queens Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy $25,000 Barbershop Books, Inc. New York City Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Richmond (Staten Island) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 Berea Scholars Inc. New York City Kings (Brooklyn) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services $25,000 Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth Hudson Valley Dutchess Family Services $24,875 BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc. Western New York Erie Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 Catholic Charities of Onondaga County Central New York Onondaga Digital Literacy $25,000 Center for Community Alternatives Central New York Onondaga Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 Center For Family Life and Recovery Central New York Oneida Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services $18,377 Central Family Life Center, Inc. New York City Richmond (Staten Island) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services $24,561 Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, Inc. Western New York Orleans Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy $25,000 Community Mediation Services, Inc. (CMS) New York City Queens Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $11,262 Contact Community Services Central New York Onondaga Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services $23,260 Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County Central New York Madison, Oneida Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $19,555 Educational Alliance New York City New York (Manhattan) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $18,100 Empowered Pathways Central New York Madison, Oneida $16,310 Family Help Center Western New York Erie, Niagara Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services $20,000 Food 4 Ur Soul International Kitchen Mobile Soup Kitchen and Pantry, Inc. Long Island Suffolk Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services $25,000 FORESTDALE, INC. New York City Kings (Brooklyn), Queens Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 Fresh Youth Initiatives New York City New York (Manhattan) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 Girl Be Heard New York City Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 Global Kids New York City Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 Hudson River Housing, Inc. Hudson Valley Dutchess Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $10,498 Joe Torre Safe At Home New York City Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 La Fuerza Unida, Inc. Long Island Nassau Academic Enrichment, Family Services $15,068 Long Island Crisis Center Long Island Nassau, Suffolk Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 Make the Road New York New York City Kings (Brooklyn), Queens Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 New Alternatives for Children, Inc. New York City Bronx, New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $17,463 New Directions Youth & Family Services Western New York Erie, Niagara, Orleans Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 NIA Community Services Network, Inc. New York City Kings (Brooklyn) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $25,000 SPEAKHIRE New York City Bronx, Queens, Richmond (Staten Island) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy $17,463 Student Advocacy, Inc. Hudson Valley Westchester Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services $24,314 The Arthur Project New York City Bronx Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services $23,926 The Auditory Oral School of New York New York City Kings (Brooklyn) Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services $25,000 The Bowery Mission New York City Bronx Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy $15,744 The Opening Word Program, Inc. Long Island Suffolk Family Services $25,000 The Reading League Central New York Oneida, Onondaga Academic Enrichment $25,000 The Urban League of Rochester, N.Y., Inc. Western New York Monroe Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services $25,000 United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region, Inc. Hudson Valley Dutchess, Orange Social-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services $25,000 Urban Dove New York City Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens Academic Enrichment $25,000 Villa of Hope Western New York Monroe Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services $17,811 Vision of Hope Caregivers Inc. Long Island Nassau Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy $25,000 Washingtonville Housing Alliance Hudson Valley Westchester Academic Enrichment, Digital Literacy $25,000 Westchester Jewish Community Services, Inc. Hudson Valley Westchester Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy $25,000 Young Women’s Christian Association of the City of New York New York City Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island) Academic Enrichment $25,00 Total Awarded: $1,060,085

The program expands the variety of services already provided through the CSTACs, which helps to meet the goal of increasing statewide capacity to support effective Community School strategies, to continue in serving all of New York State through consultation, training, and support to school districts and community providers in three regions: the Central-Western CSTAC led by Binghamton University; the Eastern CSTAC led by Rockland 21C; and the New York City CSTAC led by Fordham University.