Over $1 million in federal Education COVID response to Community, faith-based organizations of NYS

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 25. Commissioner Betty Rosa said the State Education Department’s community schools,’ technical assistance centers will provide the grants to 47 entities of community and faith-based organizations across New York state.

New York State will receive over $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES Act) funds to provide services and supports for students and families adversely affected by the pandemic.

The New York State Education Department had previously used CARES Act funding to amend two existing contracts with the Community Schools Technical Assistance Centers (CSTACs) at Fordham University and the Research Foundation for the State University of New York (RF SUNY) at Binghamton University to expand their scope of work.

The amended contracts allow the CSTACs to partner with the community and faith-based organizations, as well as school districts, to leverage the resources and experience of community-based partners to address the needs of children and families most adversely impacted by Coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected New York’s students, who have suffered from social isolation, experienced personal and community loss of connection, witnessed ongoing civil unrest, faced economic hardship, and for many, lost loved ones,” said Commissioner Rosa.  “By working with our community and faith-based partners in the neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic, we are making strides in supporting and helping children in these communities.”

The grants range from $10,000 to $25,000 for Not-for-profit and faith-based organizations that were eligible to apply for funding. The regions eligible for program support were identified based on economic disadvantage and the adverse impacts of the coronavirus.  The partnership awards will be disseminated to organizations providing support to children and their families in the following areas:

  • Social Emotional Learning and/or Mental Health services;
  • Academic enrichment;
  • Digital literacy for students and families; and
  • Family services

“As the pandemic raged in New York, we saw our historically most marginalized communities bear the brunt of the impact,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr.  “Working with community and faith-based organizations in those areas, resources will now be available to the children and families that need them.”

New York State Cares for Communities Partnership Awards

AwardeeRegion ServedCounties/Boroughs ServedService CategoriesAward
A House on BeekmanNew York CityBronxAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services$21,500
Albany Community Action PartnershipHudson ValleyAlbanyFamily Services$25,000
Astor Services for Children & FamiliesNew York CityBronxSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services$20,000
Autism Society Habilitation Organization, Inc. (ASHO)New York CityQueensSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy$25,000
Barbershop Books, Inc.New York CityBronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Richmond (Staten Island)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
Berea Scholars Inc.New York CityKings (Brooklyn)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services$25,000
Berkshire Farm Center and Services for YouthHudson ValleyDutchessFamily Services$24,875
BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc.Western New YorkErieSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
Catholic Charities of Onondaga CountyCentral New YorkOnondagaDigital Literacy$25,000
Center for Community AlternativesCentral New YorkOnondagaSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
Center For Family Life and RecoveryCentral New YorkOneidaSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services$18,377
Central Family Life Center, Inc.New York CityRichmond (Staten Island)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services$24,561
Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, Inc.Western New YorkOrleansSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy$25,000
Community Mediation Services, Inc. (CMS)New York CityQueensAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$11,262
Contact Community ServicesCentral New YorkOnondagaSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services$23,260
Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida CountyCentral New YorkMadison, OneidaAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$19,555
Educational AllianceNew York CityNew York (Manhattan)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$18,100
Empowered PathwaysCentral New YorkMadison, Oneida $16,310
Family Help CenterWestern New YorkErie, NiagaraAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services$20,000
Food 4 Ur Soul International Kitchen Mobile Soup Kitchen and Pantry, Inc.Long IslandSuffolkAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services$25,000
FORESTDALE, INC.New York CityKings (Brooklyn), QueensAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
Fresh Youth InitiativesNew York CityNew York (Manhattan)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
Girl Be HeardNew York CityBronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), QueensSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
Global KidsNew York CityBronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
Hudson River Housing, Inc.Hudson ValleyDutchessAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$10,498
Joe Torre Safe At HomeNew York CityBronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), QueensSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
La Fuerza Unida, Inc.Long IslandNassauAcademic Enrichment, Family Services$15,068
Long Island Crisis CenterLong IslandNassau, SuffolkSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
Make the Road New YorkNew York CityKings (Brooklyn), QueensAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
New Alternatives for Children, Inc.New York CityBronx, New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$17,463
New Directions Youth & Family ServicesWestern New YorkErie, Niagara, OrleansSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
NIA Community Services Network, Inc.New York CityKings (Brooklyn)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$25,000
SPEAKHIRENew York CityBronx, Queens, Richmond (Staten Island)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy$17,463
Student Advocacy, Inc.Hudson ValleyWestchesterSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services$24,314
The Arthur ProjectNew York CityBronxAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services$23,926
The Auditory Oral School of New YorkNew York CityKings (Brooklyn)Academic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services$25,000
The Bowery MissionNew York CityBronxAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy$15,744
The Opening Word Program, Inc.Long IslandSuffolkFamily Services$25,000
The Reading LeagueCentral New YorkOneida, OnondagaAcademic Enrichment$25,000
The Urban League of Rochester, N.Y., Inc.Western New YorkMonroeSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services$25,000
United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region, Inc.Hudson ValleyDutchess, OrangeSocial-Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Family Services$25,000
Urban DoveNew York CityBronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), QueensAcademic Enrichment$25,000
Villa of HopeWestern New YorkMonroeAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy, Family Services$17,811
Vision of Hope Caregivers Inc.Long IslandNassauAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy$25,000
Washingtonville Housing AllianceHudson ValleyWestchesterAcademic Enrichment, Digital Literacy$25,000
Westchester Jewish Community Services, Inc.Hudson ValleyWestchesterAcademic Enrichment, Social Emotional Learning or Mental Health Services, Digital Literacy$25,000
Young Women’s Christian Association of the City of New YorkNew York CityBronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island)Academic Enrichment$25,00
Total Awarded:$1,060,085

The program expands the variety of services already provided through the CSTACs, which helps to meet the goal of increasing statewide capacity to support effective Community School strategies, to continue in serving all of New York State through consultation, training, and support to school districts and community providers in three regions: the Central-Western CSTAC led by Binghamton University; the Eastern CSTAC led by Rockland 21C; and the New York City CSTAC led by Fordham University.

