Outpouring of support as 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis was laid to rest

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday the community of Troy came together to remember 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis, a young life cut way to short.

An outpouring of family, friends, community members, Troy Police and city officials gathered to support the family as they laid their son to rest. Many were dressed in Ayshawn’s favorite colors royal blue and white.

“It was a sea of blue and it was absolutely beautiful,” said Kenneth Zeoli, community organizer for Equality of Troy.

Ayshawn Davis was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting two weeks ago in Troy. His death has sent waves of shock and pain through the Troy community. Family members tell News10 justice will be served for Ayshawn.

Family and friends gave their final goodbyes by loading the casket onto a horse-drawn carriage. A procession of cars made their way through the streets of Troy. They passed his families home, and Jimmy’s Pizza, where Ayshawn worked. The cars then made their way to the grave at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Zeoli says Ayshawn’s funeral service showcased the special boy that he really was.

“There was singing and laughter. We talked about his favorite color and his favorite food. He loved grilled cheese. We talked about who his best friends were and we were conversing about the memories we had of him,” said he.

Calling hours were held Sunday evening, where community members, friends and family paid their respects for Ayshawn.

Ayshawn was a special boy, he had an infectious smile, and wanted change for his city.

“He wanted to be that change, and he’s still bringing change to this day. We will continue to save this very city that he asked us to save,” said Zeoli.

Ayshawn Davis will be a name that will never be forgotten.

“My nephew’s legacy will live on forever. Ayshawn Davis will live on, and his name will live on,” said Raven Lopez, Ayshawn’s aunt.