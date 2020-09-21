Outpatient surgery center opens in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Everett Ambulatory Surgery Center officially opened its doors last week.

On Wednesday, the center holding a ribbon cutting ceremony bringing together associates from both Albany ENT & Allergy Services and OrthoNY, elected officials and more.

Officials, associates and developers cut the ribbon on the Everett Ambulatory Surgery Center on Wednesday night.







The state-of-the-art 54,000 square-foot facility houses Albany ENT on the first floor. On the second floor is the surgery center, which is a joint venture between Albany ENT, OrthoNY and St. Peter’s Hospital. They have six operating rooms and 23 pre-operation recovery rooms.

“This is the most contemporary office space and ambulatory operating space in the Capital District,” said Dr. Gavin Setzen, president of Albany ENT & Allergy Services and managing partner on the project. “We are honored to provide team-based care that is centered around the patient to residents of the Capital District and beyond.”

Everett Road Surgery Center offers specialty care that focuses on ear, nose and throat surgery. All procedures are performed on an outpatient basis, which means that all patients can leave within several hours of surgery and do not need to plan for overnight care.

