Outdoor plans for New Year’s? Remember to plan ahead

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Friday marks the start of the New Year, and what better way to get 2021 going than by getting out and breathing in some fresh air. Many ski resorts are open with social distance plans in place, and let’s not forget the many walks and hikes across the state, all part of the 10th Annual First Day Hikes program.

This ski season remember to call ahead to make your reservation for hitting the slopes. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

If you plan on hitting the slopes, make sure to check out the ski resorts individual websites. Catamount, Gore, Hunter, and Whiteface are all operating at reduced capacity and require visitors to make reservations online.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any activities planned for New Year’s. Hunter will be open 8:30-4 p.m. through Jan 3rd,” said Andy DeBrunner, Sr. Manager, Communications & Marketing for Vale Resorts. “Face coverings and reservations are both required to ski this season.”

At West Mountain in Queensbury they want to remind people to book ahead 24 hours.

An over head view of West Mountain in Queensbury.

“As we enter into the 2020-21 season, West is exceeding the state’s requirements for mountain safety while also offering an improved customer experience on the mountain, including faster lift lines,” said General Manager Sara Montgomery. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort has remained open with safe, outdoor and socially distanced activities. We are so happy to be able to continue to offer this experience this winter.”

Hikes will be the first Friday, Saturday, or Sunday of January 2021.

If skiing isn’t your thing, but you want to start the New Year’s off getting healthy, try the First Day Hike Program, a partnership from the New York State Parks and Historic Sites and the DEC.

Walks and hikes are family-friendly and offer a safe outdoor recreation activity at 60 state parks, historic sites, DEC state lands, wildlife areas, Forest Preserve trails, and environmental education centers. Hikes range from one to five miles.