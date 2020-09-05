Outdoor learning for Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School students are now learning outside due to the pandemic.

Each grade level is being taught in separate tents in an effort to promote social distancing. Outdoor sinks have also been added throughout campus so that students can easily wash their hands.

The school is hoping that outdoor learning will take place until Thanksgiving Break. Once the weather gets colder, students will be able to learn indoors where social distancing protocols will also be enacted.

Staggered drop off and pick up times have been implemented, and students must undergo temperature checks before going to class.

Middle and high school students have both in-person and online classes.

While Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School hopes to have in-person classes throughout the school year, a remote learning plan has been created in the event that the campus were to close.