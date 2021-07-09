Outdoor book sales are back at Crandall Public Library

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The patrons are back in the library, but the books are coming back to the park.

That’s the goal for the return of Crandall Public Library’s Books on Carts in the Park Sale, a series of library book sales set to start later this month. The first sale is set for Wednesday, July 28, from noon to 4 p.m. in City Park, outside the library.

Additional sales are set for Aug. 11 and 25, as well as Sept. 8.

The outdoor book sale format was first devised last summer, as a way to keep the book sales going through the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer’s sales were themed, but these ones are all general in terms of materials offered.

Fiction and nonfiction will be on sale for $1 per book, and children’s and teen materials will be four for $1. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Crandall Public Library.

Donations will also be accepted at the sale, the first time the library has accepted them since the COVID-19 pandemic. Donated materials must be given in a bag or box, and there is a limit of two bags/boxes per family donating.

Magazines, encyclopedias, textbooks, vinyl records, music cassettes and VHS tapes are not accepted.