Outback Steakhouse feeds essential workers at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Frontline medical workers during COVID-19 include more than those at larger hospitals; medical caregivers at senior living facilities like Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing are also putting in the hours to make sure their residents are cared for. On Thursday, the center made sure they were taken care of as well, with some help from Outback Steakhouse.

At 2 p.m., a delivery vehicle from the Queensbury location pulled up out front at the center, with a trunk full of around 40 meals of steak, chicken and salad for the 40 to 50 caregivers working at the facility. An employee dressed in an Outback-appropriate kangaroo outfit handed off the meals to center staff.













The Glens Falls Center reached out to the chain’s local location in the first place, seeking a way to say thank you to their staff. The center has not had to furlough of lay off any employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

