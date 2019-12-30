Outages linger in Warren, Saratoga counties as weather persists

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A winter storm warning in effect until Tuesday led to more rain than anything in Warren and northern Saratoga counties as of early Monday, with temperatures hanging above freezing by around 10 a.m. But overnight freezing was enough to knock power out in the morning for some residents.

National Grid reported online an outage in Moreau between Butler Road and Redmond Road between the county forest and a stretch of the Northway, just north of exit 17.

The website estimated the outage would be resolved by 11:30. A drive through the area around 10:15 showed most or all homes visible from the road had power restored, with a National Grid truck making some final rounds.

The website estimated 217 customers effected in Moreau.

A small outage was also reported in Fort Edward, on Summit Street and its intersection with Burgoyne Avenue. National Grid estimated around 20 people affected, and restoration around 11:30.

Although weather was worse at the northern tip of Lake George, Hague and Ticonderoga got hit with around 980 customers without power. The area, spanning a long stretch of the upper west side of the lake and including Silver Bay, was expected to be restored by noon. However, the National Grid website did not report a crew assigned to the area as of 11:30 a.m.

Bolton Landing was also hit with two small outages, both estimated at fewer than 5 people affected. Restoration was expected in the afternoon, around 3 p.m.