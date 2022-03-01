GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Agricultural Stewardship Association (ASA) announced Tuesday the permanent protection of Otter Creek Farm in Rensselaer County. The farm is located in Pittstown and has been owned by the Wiley Family since 1882. Funding for this project was provided through the Dairy Transitions Farmland Protection Initiative.

As part of his exit strategy from dairy, Brad Wiley, owner of Otter Creek Farm, began to cut back his herd size in 2017. Back then, he was milking 20 cows and had another 20 dry cows and heifers. He stopped selling milk in 2018.

The proceeds from the sale of their development rights will help Brad and his wife Elizabeth grow their new farming enterprise, now focused on grass-fed beef. They are also raising pigs and chickens, have invested in agri-tourism, and created a 20-acre chestnut tree orchard.

“For six generations my family has worked with this land to provide a livelihood,” Brad said. “To continue my family’s legacy, I felt it was my responsibility to conserve our farm for future generations” he continued.

With the closing of this project, the ASA has helped 155 farm families conserve over 27,000 acres in Rensselaer and Washington Counties. ASA was founded by local farmers in 1990 to conserve land and protect the future of farming in the Capital Region.