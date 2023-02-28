Breakfast runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, and local syrup provided by the Otsego County Maple Producers.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want to indulge in local maple syrup while learning about the sugaring process? Make your way over to The Farmers’ Museum on Sundays from March 12 through April 2 for a full pancake breakfast, contemporary and historic maple sugaring demonstrations, kids’ activities, and more!

Breakfast runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, and local syrup provided by the Otsego County Maple Producers. All other activities run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy tasting hot maple syrup poured over snow and learning how to tap maple trees. The Empire State Carousel will be running inside a heated enclosure and wagon rides around the historic village will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., weather permitting.

There will be chickens and sheep at the Children’s Barnyard, and both the museum and store will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fees are:

Adults/Teens (ages 13+): $15 / $14 members

Kids (ages 6-12): $10 / $9 members

Lil’ Kids (ages 5 and under): FREE

No reservations are required.