ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 27, the top-prize winning ticket worth $36,572.50 was sold at the Price Chopper located at 5262 State Highway 7. The winner matched all five numbers—13, 15, 17, 27, and 38—pulled by lottery officials Monday evening.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.