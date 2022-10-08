WORCESTER, N.Y (NEWS10) — Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Dylan Rulison, 21 of Johnstown. Rulison was arrested following an investigation into a reported stolen car.

Police reported that during the investigation, Rulison was involved in a car accident with the stolen car in Montgomery County. Rulison was arrested by Montgomery police following the accident. Police report Rulison seemed to have stolen the car from a home in Worcester.

Charges

Third degree grand larceny

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

After the defendant was released from Montgomery County he was arrested by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office for the above charges. The defendant was issued appearance tickets for the charges and then released from custody. The defendant is scheduled to appear in the Town of Worcester Court on October 11.