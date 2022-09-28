BUTTERNUTS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katherina L. Cassata, 42, of Gilbertsville. Cassata was arrested following an investigation into reports of maltreated animals at a farm in Butternuts.

On September 12, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office got a complaint regarding a dead alpaca on the farm property. Police report a new search warrant was applied for and granted after this new information. The search took place on September 16 when officers found nineteen horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey, and a cat, along with the dead alpaca.

Charges

Nine counts of overdriving, abuse of animals and failure to provide sustenance

Police said that based on the conditions of the farm and medical assessments provided by the veterinarians, Cassata was arrested on September 20 and charged with multiple counts of failing to provide proper care to animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law. According to police, Cassata was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Butternuts Court at a later date.