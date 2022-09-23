OTSEGO COUNTY, NY (NEWS10) — Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Ashraf Moussa, 50 of Schuyler Lake. Moussa was arrested after an investigation for forged documents and licensures.

After investigation, police found Moussa forged documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles for profit. Police issued a search warrant at the Moussa’s house where other forged documents were found and seized.

Charges

Nine counts of second degree possession of a forged instrument

According to police, Moussa was arrested and lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility. Moussa is awaiting centralized arraignment.