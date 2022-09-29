OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested Gerard D. Bourgeois, 27 of Otego on September 26. Bourgeois was arrested for burglary and arson.

Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person on September 26 just before 8 p.m. While searching the area, Troopers heard smoke alarms and saw smoke coming from a house on Bunn Hill in Hartwick. Police reported that there was an active fire at a gas stove with knobs damaged by the fire, unable to use to turn off the stove. Police quickly shut off the propane tanks outside turning off the flames. Members of the Hartwick Fire Department and Otsego County Emergency services assisted at the scene of the fire.

While at the scene of the fire, troopers responded to another report of a suspicious person near the Hartwick Restaurant on State Highway 205 in the town of Hartwick when they located Bourgeois. An investigation revealed that Bourgeois broke into the residence on Bunn Hill Road and intentionally started the fire.

Charges

Second degree burglary

Third degree arson

Bourgeois was arrested and processed at SP Richfield Springs. He was arraigned at Otsego County Centralized Arraignment and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. His next court date was set for October 12.