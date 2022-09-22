OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police at Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Francesco Carotenuto, 56 of Schenevus. He was arrested on rape charges.

On September 17, police arrested Carotenuto on a first-degree rape charge. Police say Carotenuto was previously arrested for having and promoting inappropriate sexual images of children on the internet. After a further investigation, police learned that Carotenuto forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim several years ago. Carotenuto was in jail for the previous charges, he was processed and returned to jail.