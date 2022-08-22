OTEGO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.

On August 21 around 2 p.m., the Otsego County 911 Center took a call reporting a man missing in the river behind the 2000 block of State Highway 7 in Otego. Police and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene where search and rescue operations began to find the missing man.

Police said Walley was canoeing on the river with other family members when he went around a bend in the river. When the other family members rounded the bend, Walley was missing and his canoe was overturned. The family searched for Walley and then contacted 911.

Divers from the New York State Police were requested to the scene and began searching. Walley was found in about six to eight feet of water around 6:45 p.m. He was declared dead by the Otsego County Coroner.