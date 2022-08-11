MORRIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains, found in a remote area in the Otsego County town of Morris. The remains are those of an adult woman, about 4’9″ – 4’11” in height, according to police.

The woman was wearing Adidas brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. A silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found, police said.

Some of the items found on the woman. (Pictures: New York State Police)

Investigators are trying to identify the woman so that her family can be notified and any potential crime can be investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (607) 561-7400 and reference case number 10972590.