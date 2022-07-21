TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The International Center of the Capital Region played host to a group of educators from Egypt on Wednesday, who were selected to travel and learn about educational technology and school administration in America. The trip was made possible through the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), which helps strengthen United States engagement with countries around the world and cultivate lasting relationships by connecting foreign leaders with their American counterparts through short-term visits to the states.

On Wednesday, a group of educators from Egypt visited the Schenevus Central School District. (Photo: Leanne Ricchiuti)

The Egyptian educators were looking to study a small rural school and chose the Schenevus Central School District as part of their study. Schenevus is one of the many areas within the international service Capital Region. The IVLP program is housed at Hudson Valley Community College.

The IVLP is an 80-year-old program. Sessions last three weeks. The educators started in Washington, and then moved to Albany, Schenevus, and will next visit Oneonta.

During their time in Schenevus, the visitors met with educators from the school district and discussed the differences between the Egyptian education system and the American education system. Educators examined differences in topics such as school library usage, curriculum, and teaching accommodations for students with learning disabilities.

The educators also talked about the impact of COVID-19 on the classroom, and how they preserved academic integrity during remote learning. Some information was also shared about the way schools maintain inclusivity for poverty-stricken families.

The IVLP hosts nearly 5,000 exchange participants yearly. Since 1940, the program has helped strengthen American engagement with countries around the world.