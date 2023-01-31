COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In celebration of February being Heart Month, the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services is hosting free CPR & AED classes for the public. There are no minimum age requirements but it is suggested participants are of 12 years or older.

Individuals who cannot attend the classes but are interested in free training can contact the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services at (607) 547-4328 or email cprtraining@otsegocounty.com.

The class schedule is listed below:

Thursday, February 2 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at the Milford Fire Department

Saturday, February 4 at 9 a.m. Heartsaver FA/CPR/AED at Meadows Office Complex

Wednesday, February 8 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at Shenevus Fire Department

Friday, February 10 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at Springfield Fire Department

Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at Unadilla Fire Department

Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at West Exeter Fire Department

Sunday, February 19 at 10 a.m. Basic Life Support at Morris Fire Department

Tuesday, February 21 at 11 a.m. Basic Life Support at Meadows Office Complex