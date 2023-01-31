COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In celebration of February being Heart Month, the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services is hosting free CPR & AED classes for the public. There are no minimum age requirements but it is suggested participants are of 12 years or older.
Individuals who cannot attend the classes but are interested in free training can contact the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services at (607) 547-4328 or email cprtraining@otsegocounty.com.
The class schedule is listed below:
- Thursday, February 2 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at the Milford Fire Department
- Saturday, February 4 at 9 a.m. Heartsaver FA/CPR/AED at Meadows Office Complex
- Wednesday, February 8 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at Shenevus Fire Department
- Friday, February 10 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at Springfield Fire Department
- Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at Unadilla Fire Department
- Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at West Exeter Fire Department
- Sunday, February 19 at 10 a.m. Basic Life Support at Morris Fire Department
- Tuesday, February 21 at 11 a.m. Basic Life Support at Meadows Office Complex
- Tuesday, February 21 at 6 p.m. Basic Life Support at Fire Training Center, Oneonta