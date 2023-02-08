EDMESTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Edmeston man has been arrested following an investigation into the report of a stolen check cashed in the amount of $3,500 at a local bank. According to police, Brandon W. Morse, 27, stole the check from a business and conspired with others to cash it.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Morse from the Town of Burlington County. On Tuesday, Morse was taken into custody following a brief vehicle pursuit in Edmeston. He is facing charges of Possession of a Forged Instrument, Grand Larceny, and two counts of Petit Larceny.

Morse is being lodged at the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Police also discovered that he had stolen the sign for the same business he stole the check from.